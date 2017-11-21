Devils Drop Wild In Overtime Monday

The New Jersey Devils beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in overtime Monday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild fall to 9-8-3 on the season with the loss.

Nino Niederreiter scored early in the second period on a power play to tie the game at one before Steven Santini scored for New Jersey at 7:24 of the second to restore the one-goal lead for the Devils.

Will Butcher scored for New Jersey at 7:19 of the second period, but the Wild's Mikael Granlund answered with a pair of goals, including one with just 1:36 left in the third period, to send the game to overtime.

The Wild will play at Buffalo Wednesday night at 6 p.m. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.