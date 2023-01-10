Dense Fog Advisory Tuesday Morning, Light Snow Overnight

Dense Fog Advisory Tuesday Morning, Light Snow Overnight

Elenathewise

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until noon on Tuesday.

National Weather Service
loading...

Visibility will be a quarter mile or less in central and west central Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app

Where fog develops, visibility could be reduced to near zero at times, and with temperatures below freezing, watch for the potential of some icy spots on untreated roads and sidewalks.

National Weather Service
loading...

A quick-hitting burst of light snow begins Tuesday evening lasting through early Wednesday.

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions:

Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for.
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports