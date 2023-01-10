Dense Fog Advisory Tuesday Morning, Light Snow Overnight

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until noon on Tuesday.

Visibility will be a quarter mile or less in central and west central Minnesota.

Where fog develops, visibility could be reduced to near zero at times, and with temperatures below freezing, watch for the potential of some icy spots on untreated roads and sidewalks.

A quick-hitting burst of light snow begins Tuesday evening lasting through early Wednesday.