SARTELL (WJON News) -- Longtime Sartell Police Chief Jim Hughes has announced he plans to retire later this year.

During Monday's city council meeting, Hughes announced his decision to retire on March 31st.

With that being said, I was to thank the current and past city council members, administrators and other staff and leadership within the city. I will forever be thankful for all of the support I have experienced. Finally, I want to thank the community that has so supportive of our department that reaches out at the perfect time to pick up our spirits and support our programs.

While its unknown who will take over as police chief, Hughes did provide his recommendation to the council to promote deputy chief Wayne Schriener to succeed him.

The council plans to have further discussions on filling the position at a future meeting.

Hughes has spent 32 years serving on the police department, with the last 19 years as police chief.