Dense Fog Advisory Tonight through Monday Morning

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for portions of central and northern Minnesota in effect from 11 pm tonight through 9 am Monday morning.

From the National Weather Service:

Areas of dense fog will arrive overnight and linger a few hours after sunrise tomorrow. Use caution while traveling!

National Weather Service

Visibility as low as a quarter-mile or less in some areas will require caution. Slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

