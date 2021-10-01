St. Cloud Woman Accused of Attacking A Neighbor With a Pole

ST. CLOUD -- A dispute between two St. Cloud neighbors has left one woman charged with felony assault and the other woman with a head injury.

Police were called to the 1100 block of 13th Street South Wednesday after the caller reported his wife had been struck in the head with a metal pole.

Officers met with the victim who said she had been having problems with her neighbor, 47-year-old Jodi Behrman. The victim said Behrman had repeatedly entered their property, meddled with their vehicles, and had become increasingly aggressive when ordered off the property.

According to the criminal complaint, Behrman entered the property Wednesday and was ordered to leave.

When the victim tried to physically remove Behrman, court records allege Behrman took a metal pole, and holding it like a baseball bat, swung it at the victim's head. The victim suffered a large welt on her head from the blow.

Behrman is charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, a non-firearm.

