Find Out How You Can Save A Life This Saturday In St. Cloud

SUICIDE IS PREVENTABLE

I hate the word suicide. So many of us go through difficult times and consider that as a as a way out. It is a tragedy that is preventable and we all need to do our part to stop it. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people from 10 to 34 years of age. It's also the 9th leading cause of death in Minnesota. White Males, 55 and over have the highest rate of dying by suicide. Other at risk groups include young Native Americans and members of the LGBT community. Regardless of the numbers, what group you fall in, or if you don't fall into any group, suicide of any individual, anywhere, is an unnecessary loss, and we can all help stop it.

Get our free mobile app

VET SUICIDE PREVENTION EVENT THIS SATURDAY

This Saturday, October 2nd, there will be a Veteran Suicide Prevention Event taking place at Wilson Park beginning at 11 am with resources available about suicide prevention. The program will begin at 11:30 am.

People who attend this event will learn how to identify people at risk of suicide, and receive resources to help combat the tragedy of Veteran Suicide, and suicide in general.

LIVESTREAM EVENT

The Event will be livestreamed at Facebook.com/MinnesotaDepartmentOfVeteransAffairs, and there will be several speakers at the event, including Mayor Dave Kleis, who will share his personal connection to Veteran suicide.

Other speakers include Larry Herke, MDVA Commissioner and Laura Kunstleben, St. Cloud VA Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator of Suicide Prevention.

I spoke with Laura recently, and she said that we can ALL do our part to help someone suffering with the thought of suicide. Suicidal thoughts usually only last a few days at most, and knowing when someone could use some kind words is important. Many of us don't know what to do, or say. Just saying, "Hey, are you okay?" and letting someone vent could be what they really need.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, reach out for help.

Call 911

Call 1.800.273.8255. Veterans Press 1. National Suicide Prevention Line

If you'd like information on how to do more, join a coalition in your area, or for other details, contact Laura at 320.252.1670, Extension 6975.

Bits O Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies

Minnesota's Ten Tallest Buildings

Famous People Who Visited St. Cloud in the 80s