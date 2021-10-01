Huskies Baseball Red/Black Recap

Red-Black World Series is the best out of seven games and they will all be 9 inning games. The Huskies did start this series at the MAC on Faber Field on Friday 4:00 (September 17th and Saturday (September 18th) with the Red coming out on top in both games.

The Huskies will scrimmage the St. Cloud Tech College Cyclones @ Faber Field on Saturday October 2nd (1:00).

Monday October 4th will be Major League pro-scout day at Faber 4:00.

Next Thursday October 7th (3:30) and Friday October 8th (3:30) @ Faber Field.

HUSKIES RED 5 HUSKIES BLACK 4 (6 innings)

(Thursday September 23rd @ Faber)

The Huskies were planning to have game No. 3 of the Red/Black World Series. But they used many of their pitchers in the previous two games, they decided to just scrimmage and to use position players to pitch. The Huskies were tied going into the bottom of the sixth inning and Erro Wallin drove a double to left center field to drive in the go ahead and winning run.

The starting pitcher for the Red was Max Gamm a senior infielder, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Erro Wallin and freshman infielder threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two walks, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Ethan Navratil a freshman infielder threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he issued one walk. John Nett a sophomore outfielder threw one inning, he faced just three batters.

The Red was led on offense by Drew Bulson a sophomore, he went 2-2 with a triple for an RBI, he had two stolen bases, a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs. Sawyer Smith a freshman went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Ethan Navratil a freshman went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI. Erro Wallin a freshman went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and Matt Perry a freshman went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Mitchell Gumbko a sophomore went 1-for-3, Cameron Vollmer a sophomore earned a walk and John Net a sophomore earned a walk.

The Black starting pitcher was Mason Primus a sophomore outfielder threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ean Von Wald a junior catcher, threw threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he issued one walk. Reid Conlee a junior catcher threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Black offense was led by Mason Primus went 1-for-2 with a home run and Tate Wallat a junior went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk. Ean Von Wald went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Sam Riola a junior went 1-for-3. Mason Diaz a sophomore earned a walk and he scored a run. Jake Ince a freshman went 1-for-3 and Reid Conlee a junior earned a walk.