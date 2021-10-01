Coborn’s Donates $150,000 to Area Schools Through Rewards Program

ST. CLOUD -- Area schools received some additional funding thanks to a local business.

Coborn's recently donated $150,000 to the schools in the communities where they have grocery stores.

The donations were part of the company's MORE School Rewards program, an extension of their MORE Rewards program.

During the 2020-2021 school year, guests who were enrolled in the program had the ability to earn points for their designate school when buying a variety of brand named products.

Each participating school then received a percentage of the total amount raised based on the amount of points earned at the end of the 2021 school year.

Coborn's says they are bringing the MORE School Rewards program back again this school year.

If you wish to participate you can select the school you would like to support through the MORE Rewards app or website.