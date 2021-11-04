Dassel Couple Charged With Multiple Tax Crimes

DASSEL -- A Dassel couple has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly failing to pay their taxes.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says the Meeker County Attorney's Office recently charged Kyle Ackerman with one count of failing to file withholding tax returns, one count of failing to remit income tax withholdings to the department, one count of failing to file corporate franchise tax returns, one count of failing to pay corporate franchise tax and one count of failing to file W2 forms.

In addition Ackerman and his wife, Sharilee Ackerman, are each charged with one count each of failing to file individual tax returns and failing to pay income tax.

According to the complaint, Ackerman ran an internet provider company, XtraTyme Technologies, Inc. and failed to file withholding tax returns from 2017-2020 and remit over $33,000 in withheld income taxes collected from employees.

Records show Ackerman knowingly failed to file corporate franchise tax returns and failed to pay over $63,000 in corporate franchise tax from 2015 to 2019.

The complaint states the couple also knowingly failed to file individual income tax returns or pay income tax between 2015-2019 and owe over $23,000 in unpaid taxes.

If found guilty, each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.