Litchfield Woman Hurt in Crash on Highway 12 Monday

LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- A Litchfield woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning.

Minnesota State Patrol says just before 11:30 a.m., a pick-up truck and a car collided at the intersection of Highway 12 and Davis Avenue in Litchfield.

The driver of the car, 32-year-old Raihna Mathews, was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger in the truck, 23-year-old Luis Perezcruz and 35-year-old Rigoberto Moraleslopez of Mason City, Iowa, were not hurt.

