Dancing With Our Stars Raises Over $684,000

ST. JOSEPH -- The annual Dancing With Our Stars event raised an unprecedented amount of money.

This year's fundraiser was held Monday night and was back in person at the College of St. Benedict's Escher Auditorium.

The total money raised was over $684,000.

Helga Bauerly danced to benefit GREAT Theatre's 'Girl Power via the Arts!' program. She took first place and earned a total of over $194,000 for her charity.

Daniel Larson danced to benefit SCTCC Women in STEM & Trades. He took second place with a total of nearly $133,000.

Chip Martin-Chaffee danced to benefit the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls. He got third place and earned just over $92,000.

Jeremy Salzbrun danced to benefit The Beautiful Mind Project - MOSAIC. He got fourth place and earned over $75,000.

Get our free mobile app

This is the 6th annual event.