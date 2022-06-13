Special Police Detail Nets Arrests and Citations in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Police Department's Community Response Team conducted a special detail in south St. Cloud Friday.

The effort was based on complaints from area residents who reported drug issues and problem homes.

The police department said the detail led to the arrest of three people on drug offenses, one DWI, one minor consumption, four people were arrested on outstanding warrants, three trespassing tickets, two citations for minor drug offenses, and a juvenile runaway who was returned to the family.

Additional special details will continue to be held throughout the summer, targeting problem areas in the city.

