Dairy Queen Planned in Becker
BECKER (WJON News) - A new Dairy Queen is planned for Becker.
At Monday’s planning commission meeting, a conditional use permit was approved for a drive-through restaurant at 14245 Bank Street, next to the Becker Fire Department.
Planning documents indicate a Dairy Queen will go into that space. No other details, including a proposed opening date, were available.
