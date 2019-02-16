Johnnies Blow Away Knights

The No. 15 ranked St. John’s University basketball team ended the regular season by tallying their sixth straight win, at home against Carleton College.

The Johnnies put on quite a show for the Alumni and Senior Day crowd. They got off to an early lead and never looked back. By the end of the first half, they led the Knights 42-20.

In the second act, St. John’s was just as dominant. They opened things up with an 18-0 run to extend their lead to 60-20. Carleton closed the gap by a few points several times, but the Johnnies always had an answer.

With less than six minutes to go, St. John’s led again by a whopping 40 points that the Knights could not recover from. The Johnnies came away with a huge win, 78-40.

David Stokman led SJU with 18 points. Oakley Baker scored 16, and Jubie Alade added 13.

The Johnnies improve to 21-4 and 17-3 MIAC. Playoff action for SJU kicks off on Thursday when they host a MIAC Semifinal contest. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.