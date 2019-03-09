Gophers Fall in Season Finale

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball game dropped their last regular season game on the road against Maryland on Friday.

Minnesota got off to a rough start. They put up the first basket, but the Terrapins quickly took control of the game. By the end of the first half, the Gophers trailed 34-22.

The Gophers tried to rally in the second act. They outscored Maryland 38-35, but it was not enough to push ahead. They fell 69-60.

Amir Coffey led the team with 23 points. Jordan Murphy tallied 14, and Dupree McBrayer added nine.

The Gophers fall to 19-12 and 9-11 Big Ten. Post-season for Minnesota kicks off on Thursday Mar. 14th with a trip to the Big Ten Tournament.