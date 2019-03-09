Gophers Fall in Season Finale

Getty Images

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball game dropped their last regular season game on the road against Maryland on Friday.

Minnesota got off to a rough start. They put up the first basket, but the Terrapins quickly took control of the game. By the end of the first half, the Gophers trailed 34-22.

The Gophers tried to rally in the second act. They outscored Maryland 38-35, but it was not enough to push ahead. They fell 69-60.

Amir Coffey led the team with 23 points. Jordan Murphy tallied 14, and Dupree McBrayer added nine.

The Gophers fall to 19-12 and 9-11 Big Ten. Post-season for Minnesota kicks off on Thursday Mar. 14th with a trip to the Big Ten Tournament.

Filed Under: Gophers, men's basketball
Categories: college sports, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top