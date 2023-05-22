Cyclones Baseball Punch Ticket to Division III World Series

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Saint Cloud Technical and Community College Baseball team is once again on their way to the NJCAA Division III World Series.

Get our free mobile app

The Cyclones beat Rochester and Alexandria twice last week to clinch the Region 13 Final Four/North Plains District playoff.

The NJCAA Division III World Series will be begin Saturday and run through June 1st in Greeneville, Tennessee.

Brackets will be announced later this week.

READ RELATED ARTICLES