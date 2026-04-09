SCSU HUSKIES BASEBALL

Wednesday April 8th

SCSU HUSKIES 3 U of M CROOKSTON EAGLES 2

The Huskies were out hit by the Eagles six to four, they did collect a double and a triple. Righty senior Bryce Brassfield started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, five singles, two runs, two walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by first basemen Nick Ibrahim went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs. Right fielder Wilmis Castro went 1-2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. DH Ryan Cahoon went 1-4 with a triple and he scored a run. Left fielder Hayden Konkel went 1-4, Catcher Wyatt Tweet had a pair of walks and shortstop Eric Bello scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher righty freshman Drew Odenbach threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. I. Roers threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by catcher JC Fliflot went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. First baseman Cole Hebl went 1-3 for a RBI and right fielder Connor Bushbum went 2-3. Second baseman Caden Kappes and left fielder Rico Sculati both went 1-3. DH Elias Leach had a pair of walks, third baseman Ron Wensloff scored a run and center fielder Tori Uhlich had a sacrifice.

U OF M CROOKSTON EAGLES 5 SCSU HUSKIES 2

The Eagles out hit the Huskies eight to six, including a pair of doubles and a sacrifice fly. Righty junior Nate Heymann started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He threw six innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty sophomore Kayler Chamberlain threw 1 1/3 innings, he issued a pair of walks. Lefty junior Aaron Wensloff threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Cole Hebl, he went 2-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Kyler Miller went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and a walk and JC Fliflet went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored run. Tori Uhlich went 2-5 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Reco Schlati went 1-3 with a double, a stolen base and he and he scored a run and Caden Kappes scored two runs.

The Huskies starting pitcher righty senior Kayler Key threw four innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty freshman Brayden Simones threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Righty junior Seth Luther threw one inning, he retired three batters.

The Huskies offense was led by Wilmis Castro, he went 2-3 with a home run for a RBI and a walk. Wyatt Tweet went 2-4 and he scored a run and Eric Bello went 1-3 with a walk. Max Robinson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Liam Moreno and Ryan Cahoon both earned a walk.