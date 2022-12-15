CSB/SJU Welcomes ‘Bigs on Campus’

UNDATED (WJON News) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota is expanding its ‘Bigs On Campus’ program to St. John’s University and the College of St. Benedict.

Get our free mobile app

Starting in January, sixth and seventh-grade students from Kennedy Community School in St. Joseph will be matched with students at St. John’s and St. Ben’s and will meet twice a month for help with homework, group activities, and tours of the campus.

An agreement with Trobeck’s Bus Service will provide transportation to St. Ben’s campus for the students, with an opportunity to visit St. John’s campus several times per year.

The program expanded into St. John’s and St. Ben’s after the success of a similar program currently in place at St. Cloud State University.

The ‘Bigs on Campus’ program was developed to give students, many of whom would be first-generation college students, the opportunity to spend time on college campuses.

For more information on ways to help the Big Brothers – Big Sisters program, click here.