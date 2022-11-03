CSB/SJU Offers New Climate Studies Minor

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - In response to student requests, the College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University will offer a minor in climate studies starting next fall.

CSB/SJU joins only a handful of other colleges that offer a climate studies program, and officials say it will complement the existing environmental studies major.

Corrie Grosse, assistant professor of environmental studies at CSB/SJU, says the strength of the new program lies in the liberal arts focus of both campuses.

The great thing about our climate studies minor is that it is truly interdisciplinary. Climate crisis requires all hands on deck to research, innovate, and craft sustainable and just solutions. Our program builds on our existing liberal arts strengths in cultivating diverse skills and perspectives among our students.

The minor requires 20 credits in a variety of disciplines, including chemistry, political science, and business.

St. John’s and St. Benedict’s have been active globally in climate education; both schools were granted formal observer status at the United Nations Convention on Climate Change. As a result, a delegation of Bennies and Johnnies will attend the convention November 6-18 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.