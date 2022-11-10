CSB/SJU Announces Diversity Officer

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - The College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University has hired its first Senior Diversity Officer.

Sandra Mitchell has accepted the position after a nationwide search by the two schools. She was formerly the director of equity and inclusion at St. Catherine University in St. Paul.

Mitchell earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s degree in higher education from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, and her education specialist degree in educational leadership and innovation from the University of Colorado at Denver.

Mitchell’s position will help recruit and retain a more diverse community of faculty, staff, and students, as well as foster a diverse, inclusive, and caring climate on campus and throughout the wider community. Sandra Mitchell will begin her new position on January 2nd.