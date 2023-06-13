CRP Accepts Over a Million Acres

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced they’ve accepted more than a million acres into the Conservation Reserve Program.

Officials say the new acres, along with acres in the grassland and continuous CRP signup, will help offset the 2 million acres scheduled to expire in 2023.

Jim Inglis is the Director of Government Affairs for Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever. He says the organizations are excited about the news and the land it offers for sportsmen.

We look forward to using the momentum generated by this good news as a catalyst for further investment in conservation as we work with our elected officials in Congress. Improvements to the 2023 Farm Bill, particularly through increased soil rental rates for landowners, could expand CRP’s ability to provide conservation options — helping achieve multiple land use goals including increased wildlife habitat, improved water quality, soil health benefits, climate resiliency measures, and safeguarding rural economies.

CRP is a voluntary program that targets land with a specific conservation issue or wildlife goal, like pheasant or quail habitat.

This year, producers re-enrolled 891,000 acres and offered 295,000 acres of new land signup. The final totals will increase once the acres for grassland and continuous signup are added, but officials agree this will be the third year of a net gain in CRP acres.

Inglis says the acres show the demand for the program.

Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever are excited to celebrate another successful CRP general sign-up. These numbers illustrate continued demand for the program across the country, and we’re pleased to see the third consecutive year with a net increase in CRP acres.

This year’s contracts will become active on October 1st, pending an acceptable conservation plan submitted by the producers or landowners.

