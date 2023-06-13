Million Dollar Homes! Check Out This ‘Palatial Paradise’ For Sale In St. Cloud

The housing market still seems to be going pretty strong, nothing like the last 2-3 years when homes lasted just hours on the open market, but there are still plenty of homes listed for sale in Central Minnesota. One of those homes is a million-dollar listing right here in St. Cloud. The home is described as 'an exquisite palatial paradise', and the photos online seem to prove it.

The home, located at 2240 Chelmsford Lane, is being listed by Christopher Hauck of Coldwell Banker Realty.

The Zillow listing describes the property as being:

An exquisite palatial paradise awaits, nestled on over 2 meticulously manicured acres boasting extraordinary architectural design & craftsmanship from the brick driveway, walkways & patio to the custom walnut elliptical staircase and maple floor inlays. 6+ bedrooms, 7 baths, & approximately 9,300 finished SF can be found along w/ Formal Living Room & Dining Room, gourmet kitchen, and upgrades throughout. Relax in the 4 season sun room, or retreat to the luxury primary suite with private veranda. Breathtaking views from all angles! Guest will enjoy their own private suite and the upper level bonus space has tons of natural light! Home gym area, work shop / hobby room & rec space can all be found in the lower level with entrance to garage. There is so much to see and appreciate in this once in a lifetime dream estate.

While the description makes the home sound enchanting, you know what they say, a picture is worth a thousand words, so why don't we take a peek at what $1,485,000 can get you in a home in Central Minnesota?

