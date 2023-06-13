27 Stops on the Downtown St. Cloud Art Crawl on Friday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The first Art Crawl of the season is happening this Friday in downtown St. Cloud.

There are 27 locations with 35 artists showing off their work.

You can crawl around, eat at the local restaurants, and shop at the local boutiques. All of the places will have art inside. In most places, you can buy the art right off the wall. There will be a map at every venue so you can see all of the places that have art displayed.

Katy Copa is the Chair of the Art Crawl Committee. She says you'll also encounter two different solo musicians who will playing performing out on the sidewalk entertaining folks as they walk by.

The Art Crawl runs from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

The next Art Crawl is scheduled for Friday, August 18th, and will be part of the Common Roots Festival. The third Art Crawl of the season will be on Friday, October 6th.

