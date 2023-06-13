Another great show coming to the Ledge Amphitheatre in Waite Park. The show is Friday, August 18th. And the Loon has your tickets!

Listen for the ticket window to open with Baxter and Laura in the morning, be caller number 5 at 257-1037 and you will win a pair of tickets to the show.

Get our free mobile app

The Doobie Brothers, with Michael McDonald, are celebrating 50 years with this tour.

If you think you might not win, and want to make sure that you get some tickets to the show, you can still buy them. there is a limited number of tickets still available. And if you have been to the Ledge for a show, you know how great the venue is. There really isn't a bad seat in the place.

The Ledge will also have many food trucks and other vendors on had during the events that are there throughout the summer. Something for everyone.

You can buy your tickets through their website here. Prices range from $79 to $400+. The pricier tickets are premium and VIP seating.

ALSO: PEEK INSIDE JON BON JOVI'S NEW $43 MILLION PALM BEACH MANSION