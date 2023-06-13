Rocky the Cat is Looking for a Forever Home & Family

Meet Rocky! Rocky came to TCHS due to her owner being unable to care for her anymore. She has beautiful lime green eyes. She is a vocal gal who loves attention from her people. She can also be an independent lady who appreciates her own time and space.

She'll come to you when she wants lovins and will stay in her own bubble when she feels like it. She has yet to meet other cats, dogs, or small children so we're not sure how she'd feel about them,

All new introductions with people and pets should be done properly and very slowly; ask TCHS staff for more information on proper introductions, It can take weeks or months for animals to settle into their new environments so time and patience are your best tools,

Ask a TCHS staff for details on how to ease the transition! A high-quality, portion controlled cat food with meat listed as the first ingredient is recommended to help Rocky shed a few pounds. A variety of toys and enrichment will help keep her entertained and active (tunnels, ball-and-track toys, wand toys, laser pointers, balls, stuffed toys to bat around, and catnip are all great ideas to keep cats entertained).

Due to cats naturally needing to scratch to keep their nails healthy, they would benefit from having scratching posts throughout the home. A good idea on the number of litter boxes to have is the number of cats, plus one. Check out the TCHS Re-Tail Shoppe for all your cat supply needs!

Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care. DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

