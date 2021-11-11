Crossroads, MOA Closed on Thanksgiving

UNDATED -- Crossroads Center in St. Cloud has joined the growing list of retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving day. They say they hope it will allow their tenants, shoppers, and employees to spend more time with friends, family, and loved ones.

The mall will open for Black Friday on November 26th at 9:00 a.m. to kick off the holiday shopping season. Extended hours at Crossroads Center will begin on December 10th and run through Christmas Eve.

In Bloomington, the Mall of America will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day for the 6th year in a row.

Get our free mobile app

This year, Mall of America will host its traditional Black Friday giveaway where the first 200 guests in line at the main North door entrance will receive an MOA gift card valued anywhere between $10 – $500. Additionally, Mall of America mystery scratch-off tickets will be distributed beginning at 7 a.m. in the North Atrium while supplies last. Black Friday shopping starts at 7:00 a.m. at MOA.

This House For Sale in Duluth Looks Like The Flintstone's Home