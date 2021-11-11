Winter Weather Advisory Tonight & Tomorrow

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of Central Minnesota in effect from 9 pm tonight through noon Friday.

The advisory includes Meeker, Stearns, and Todd (+more) counties. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect to the west of St. Cloud, including Douglas, Kandiyohi, Pope, and Swift counties.

Snow is expected to begin falling tonight across the area, with up to 2 inches of accumulation expected before it tapers late Friday morning. Strong winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org.

