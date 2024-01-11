Cross Country Skier Breaks Through Thin Ice
SPICER (WJON News) -- A cross-country skier had to be rescued after falling through thin ice.
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m. on Elkhorn Lake just south of Spicer.
Seventy-three-year-old John Woodhall of Spicer was pulled out of the lake by a member of the Atwater Ambulance who was in the area and witnessed him going through the ice and into the lake.
Woodhall was about 15 to 20 feet offshore when he went into the lake.
