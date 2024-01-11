Ladies Just Want To Have Fun At This Minnesota Event

So, Valentines Day is coming quickly. Each year many people are willing to debate whether this is an actual holiday or not. Regardless, it’s coming anyway.

Before February 14th, there’s an event for ladies to get together and spend some quality time together and do a little shopping at the same time. This year will be the 4th year for the Sip‘N Shop “Galentines Day” Event in Andover Minnesota.

Even though this event is called “Galentines”, this year it’s open to everyone. This was first started by Breanna and Ashley, and Breanna told me this week that this annual event just keeps growing.

The event will be held at Majestic Oaks Golf Course and will feature over 35 local vendors for people to shop from. Plus, there will be a cash bar, the restaurant will be open and there will be raffles and giveaways as well.

Sunday the 11th is also Super Bowl Sunday so here’s an opportunity to miss the endless hours of football pregame TV with your bestie or ladies bring your significant other out for a leisure time before the game starts. Ladies are encouraged to get together and celebrate friendships in a relaxed and fun atmosphere, but again this is open to the guys too.

There is no admission and there will be free parking as well.

Breanna told me the event started as an effort to promote and support locally owned small businesses. This event is about connecting and it gives the opportunity to enjoy time together while helping to strengthen the area by trying to help local business owners.

The “Galentines Day Event” will run from 11-4 on February 11th. And fellas, since it’s right before Valentines Day, this could be a great opportunity to find the perfect gift for her before the 14th.