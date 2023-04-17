Crimestoppers: Theft From Vehicles in Waite Park

The Waite Park Police Department are reported a pair of theft from vehicle unsolved crimes. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the first one was reported on 1000 block of Division Street where a vehicle was unlocked and several items were taken from the vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

The other theft from vehicle reported in Waite Park was on the 500 block of Division Street. Mages says this was also an unlocked vehicle. She says some loose change was taken from that vehicle. Mages suggests to always lock your vehicles regardless of what time of day it is.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.