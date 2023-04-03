Crimestoppers: Stolen Cell Phones and Vehicle in North St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a theft of 3 cell phones on the 2000 block of Stockinger Drive at a business there.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a stolen vehicle on the 3400 block of 15th Street North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says it is a silver Nissan Altima with license plate KCU 351.

Get our free mobile app

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.