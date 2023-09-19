Crimestoppers: Scooter Stolen in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 3700 block of 8th Avenue South. The vehicle is a 2014 red Yamaha YW125 Scooter with Minnesota license 65210MH. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers described the scooter with scratches on both sides, without exhaust, a circle sticker that says "handlebars", a bald front tire, a rear tail light attached with a shoe string and a green mini speaker on the handlebars.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department are reporting a burglary on the 6700 block Gregory Park Road in St. Augusta. Mages says the burglary happened sometime between July and September 18th. She says someone broke into a storage unit and took a 65 inch flat screen TV, U-shaped sectional couch, tax papers, a dresser, Nike tennis shoes, boots, close bins, PS4 games, a Samsung tablet, pots and pans, a Marilyn Monroe poster, and DVDs.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.