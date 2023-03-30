Crimestoppers: Nicotine Vapes Stolen in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a burglary on the 700 block of 33rd Avenue North where forced entry was used to enter a business and nicotine vapes were taken.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.