Crimestoppers: Car Stolen in St. Cloud; Tampering in Waite Park

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 500 block of 12th Street South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the vehicle is a silver 2015 Chrysler 200 with Minnesota license KMA 979.

Waite Park Police are reporting tampering with vehicles on the 100 block of 11th Avenue North where Mages says two vehicles were gone through overnight. She says it didn't appear anything was taken but papers were scattered throughout the vehicle.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.