The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a burglary on the 1800 block of 15th Avenue Southeast. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She indicates the suspect entered an apartment and took cash and a Play Station 4.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting vandalism on the 1200 block of 15th Avenue Southeast. Mages says spray painted graffiti was on an out building at that location.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a burglary on the 2800 block of Roosevelt Road where items were taken from a storage locker.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a stolen license plate from a vehicle on the 1500 block of 9th Avenue South.

Another incident reported by St. Cloud Police was on the 1500 block of St. Germain Street East. Mages says a 2007 Ford Focus was stolen. The vehicle is described as having tinted windows with Minnesota license GJT 085.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.