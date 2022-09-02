Crawl, Walk & Pull At This Free St. Cloud Event – “The Whitney Sampler”
JOIN US FOR A FUN DAY AT WHITNEY
The Whitney Sampler Open House and Fundraiser is coming to The Whitney Senior Center on Saturday, September 15th from 4 to 7 pm.
There is no cost to attend this free event, but free-will donations will be accepted. The event is open to the public and is a great way to support the future renovations of the Whitney Senior Center Courtyard happening in 2023.
When you come to the event, you can participate in many activities:
- Take a tour of the Whitney Senior Center
- Meet the groups and organizations that will on hand to meet you
- Enjoy the art crawl
- Enjoy the cakewalk
- Enjoy the cork pull
- Axe Throwing
- Live music
- Refreshments
- Food truck vendors
MEET ARTISTS
TANNER HOWARD
Tanner Howard is a brand new graduate of St. Cloud Technical & Community College and loves drawing with pencil, charcoal, digital art, and anime. Tanner is having his first art show which is featured the whole month of September in The West Hallway 2. His artwork is featuring pencil, white charcoal, and digital creations.
MELISSA KING
Artist Melissa King is featured in West Hallway 1, with her pencil sketches.
JOSEPH MUELBAUER
The Office Hallway Gallery will feature artist Joseph Muelhbauer with her media choice Fiberarts ad Textiles.
KENNETH WILSON
Kenneth Wilson is featuring his media display in acrylic, in the Sexton Gallery.
SANDRA JOHNSON
Sandra Johnson's artwork will be featured in the Clemens East Gallery and her artwork will be Acrylic.
JESSICA HELLSINKVELD
Jessica Hellsinkveld will have her clay pieces featured in the Display Case for all of September and October.