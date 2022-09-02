JOIN US FOR A FUN DAY AT WHITNEY

The Whitney Sampler Open House and Fundraiser is coming to The Whitney Senior Center on Saturday, September 15th from 4 to 7 pm.

THE WHITNEY SAMPLER OPEN HOUSE & FUNDRAISER

There is no cost to attend this free event, but free-will donations will be accepted. The event is open to the public and is a great way to support the future renovations of the Whitney Senior Center Courtyard happening in 2023.

When you come to the event, you can participate in many activities:

Take a tour of the Whitney Senior Center

Meet the groups and organizations that will on hand to meet you

Enjoy the art crawl

Enjoy the cakewalk

Enjoy the cork pull

Axe Throwing

Live music

Refreshments

Food truck vendors

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

MEET ARTISTS

TANNER HOWARD

Tanner Howard is a brand new graduate of St. Cloud Technical & Community College and loves drawing with pencil, charcoal, digital art, and anime. Tanner is having his first art show which is featured the whole month of September in The West Hallway 2. His artwork is featuring pencil, white charcoal, and digital creations.

MELISSA KING

Artist Melissa King is featured in West Hallway 1, with her pencil sketches.

JOSEPH MUELBAUER

The Office Hallway Gallery will feature artist Joseph Muelhbauer with her media choice Fiberarts ad Textiles.

KENNETH WILSON

Kenneth Wilson is featuring his media display in acrylic, in the Sexton Gallery.

SANDRA JOHNSON

Sandra Johnson's artwork will be featured in the Clemens East Gallery and her artwork will be Acrylic.

JESSICA HELLSINKVELD

Jessica Hellsinkveld will have her clay pieces featured in the Display Case for all of September and October.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.