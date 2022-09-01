Minnesota, Any Idea How Spam Makes a “Good” List?

Do you have any idea how spam makes a good list? Usually when we hear that "word" these days we immediately think I am being spammed, scammed or you ask yourself is my computer is about to get a virus.

BUT if you are from Minnesota, any true Minnesotan knows there is a good SPAM® and that's the cooked canned pork kind that is produced in "SPAM® Town USA", also known as, Austin, Minnesota.

Even if you've never been to Austin, Minnesota if you're from this great state, you know that SPAM® resides there and that there is a museum that is ALL about SPAM® the food. Speaking (or writing) of the SPAM® Museum it actually just made the list of:

"10 Most Iconic Food Museums To Visit In America"

Going through the list I realized I have a lot of cool places I need to visit. Others that made the list include

Lastly, but certainly not least, on the list was the SPAM® Museum in Austin, MN which if I'm being honest I have not been too yet. My mom even has good friends who live in the town, so I really have zero excuse to not make it happen. Besides a visit there sounds very appeals as I've read up and see they have cool "SPAMbassadors" around and they even come around with what they call "SPAMples", I mean come on, that's just clever and good marketing!

The full article gives a better description and goes into more detail and I highly suggest checking it out HERE and learning a little more some pretty cool places to visit in America and if you're not from Minnesota we hope you come and visit us real soon!

