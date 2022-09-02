IS IT REAL?

At first glance, you would think this is something someone created with some art editing program, but it is actually a real picture. This Rainbow Cloud was actually seen somewhere in China on August 21, 2022. My question is: could we see something like this in the United States?

SCARF CLOUDS AND HOW THEY OCCUR

According to the Youtube video, the 'Scarf Clouds' occur when a thunderstorm's updraft creates a pileus cloud and the way the sun's angle hits it and interacts with the ice crystals that are in the cloud. The Scarf Cloud is created from the cooling and condensation of the moist air that is being forced up and over the peak. Watch the video of several people's videos of this amazing vision in the sky,

HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN ONE BEFORE?

I was searching online for other pictures of a Scarf Cloud, but I didn't come up with any. Scarf Clouds are more common than we think, but the rainbow effect that you get with the sunlight hits it just right is something that just doesn't happen every day. I wonder; How rare is it? Has a Rainbow Scarf Cloud ever appeared here in the United States?

THE MYSTERY REMAINS

I have looked up Scarf Cloud through weather websites, with the Merriam-Webster dictionary, and can't even find a description or explanation. My guess is, that the latest photos may be rarer than we think. Have you ever seen a rainbow scarf cloud before? Do you have pictures? If you'd like to share with us, we would love to see your photos. Send them to Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.

