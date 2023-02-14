Mac Needs A Home And Family, Check Out This Handsome Guy!

Check out the special deals on adoption fees for adult dogs

Say hello to Mac! He came in to TCHS due to his family moving. He has been very friendly with staff since intake however it has been observed that he is cautious with men in particular so slow and proper introductions to men is recommended.

He has been around other dogs and children and done well with them. With smaller children caution is advised as Mac is a large dog and tends to not be aware of his surroundings and can knock them down.

He has not been around cats. Slow and proper introductions are always recommended when bringing a new animal into the home. It can take weeks or months for animals to settle into their new environment so time and patience are your best tools.

Mac should be fed from a slow-feeder bowl because he tends to eat too fast. He knows how to sit and stay. He loves rope toys and Kongs filled with peanut butter. He enjoys riding in the boat on fishing trips.

His previous owner thinks Mac would do best with a person who lives a very active life style or has property for him to run around on. He has a lot of energy and wants to play and run. He is a very affectionate guy when he knows you.

Any necessary supplies can be purchased from the TCHS Re-Tail Shoppe. Mac currently weighs about 76 pounds. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

