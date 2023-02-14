Woman Killed in Semi-Truck Accident

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A woman was killed after getting run over by a semi-truck Monday.

Just after 6:00 pm, St. Cloud Police were sent to the 4100 block of Roosevelt Road on reports of a woman who had been run over by a tractor-trailer.



Officials say a 43-year-old woman from California was walking through a parking lot when she was run over by a truck backing into a parking space. The truck driver, a 47-year-old from Comfrey, Minnesota, was not aware he hit anyone until a bystander told him.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and her name is being withheld until relatives are notified.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the accident, and it remains under investigation.

