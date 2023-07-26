Craft Beer Lovers Unite! Beer, Food and Fun at Minnesota’s Craft Breweries.

Craft brewing in Minnesota is exploding. There are more than 150 Breweries open now, with more opening all the time. The breweries you’ve probably heard of are Summit, Schell’s and Surly. Those are the three major Minnesota Breweries. Minneapolis has a huge concentration of the breweries, as does Duluth.

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

But there is no shortage of breweries in other towns and they’re serving some incredible beers. According to “Explore Minnesota” online, “Minnesota is in the midst of a beer revolution.” And the great thing about many of these breweries is that they welcome everyone in a casual and fun setting. Many have outdoor seating, lawn games, board games and live music. Some have food or food trucks. So it’s a great place to hang with both family and friends.

Get our free mobile app

SUGGESTIONS FROM EXPLORE MINNESOTA:

Jack Pine Brewery in Baxter – They’ve got 4 beers on tap year-round. With a special recipe popping up every so often.

Bemidji Brewing Co. in Bemidji – Beers and craft soda available as well as “sample paddles”.

Island City Brewing Co. in Winona – They offer sunset brewery cruises on the Mississippi River.

MORE SUGGESTIONS AFTER SOME RESEARCH:

Goat Ridge Brewery in New London – They are open Tues – Sun and they feature game nights, live music and other events.

Photo by: Brooks O'Brian Photo by: Brooks O'Brian loading...

Bad Habit Brewing Company in St. Joseph – I just visited this one a few weeks ago and they have some incredible beers. They also have a great outdoor space with umbrellas for shade, tables and picnic tables. You can play Bags on the lawn or grab one of the many board games to play.

Lupulin in Big Lake – Their Website says, “Work Sucks, Drink Beer”. I like them already.

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state