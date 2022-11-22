You have probably heard of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, but have you heard of Small Brewery Sunday? It's an initiative from the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, and the effort is to bring people into small breweries throughout Minnesota during the holiday weekend, hopefully bringing along an infusion of sales.

According to the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild website:

What better way to celebrate Small Brewery Sunday (and the entire Black Friday weekend) than sharing a fresh pint with friends at your local brewery? That’s the idea behind the Guild’s MN Pint Day – giving MN craft beer fans a fun excuse to grab some friends, share a pint, and support your favorite breweries!

Starting Black Friday weekend (November 25-27), stop by craft breweries and brewpubs to pick up your official MN Pint Day glassware.

One local brewery, Backshed Brewing in Waite Park is participating this year, according to the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild map, which you can check out below.



If you are stopping into Backshed Brewing over the weekend you can pick up this year's limited pint glass and two large pours for $10. Not a bad deal and you get to get away from all of the shopping for a little bit just to relax with a beer.

Other area breweries that are participating according to the map:

Lupulin Brewing - Big Lake - Buy a glass for $20.00 and then drink for free all day! Some exclusions apply.

Jack Pine Brewery - Baxter - Purchase pint glass w/fill: $10 OR purchase pint glass alone: $6

Roundhouse Brewery - Nisswa - Pint glass $6, pint glass with fill $10

Big Axe Brewing Company - Nisswa - Buy a pint glass for $8 OR buy a glass with filling for $12

As always if you are going to have an adult beverage, do so in moderation and plan a sober ride home.

