Minnesota Brewery Truck Proves Company Has a Good Sense of Humor

Craft beers continue to grow in popularity across the country. It seems that there's a new brewery every other day and another flavor to try. For that reason it's important for any brewery to stay relevant and stay top of mind. Looks like one longtime Minnesota Brewery is helping to stay memorable by using a bit of humor on their delivery trucks.

Get our free mobile app

Could not help but laugh when I came across this photo shared by reddit user jjnefx

As they say it really does look like

Best "in case of accident" instructions ever

Well played Schell's, well played. But to see them be this "crafty" isn't a surprise. This Minnesota brewery has been in the brewing game since 1860.

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash loading...

To bring you up to speed on how long they've also been doing craft beers, much longer than most, as a matter of fact according to their story at Schellsbrewery.com

Schell's was the first brewery in Minnesota to start producing craft beers. A few were created in the 80s, but most followed in the 90s. The craft beer phase had officially started and Schell's was at the forefront with the German craft lagers.

Get our free mobile app

You've probably enjoyed one of their craft lagers a time or two, maybe even a few. Popular lagers you can find that fit the different seasons include Snowstorm, Bock, Lake Escape and Oktoberfest. But that's just a small sample of what this well known Minnesota Brewery has to choose from.

One of the best ways to truly experience and understand where the company gets the wit, like shared above, is to visit them in their home town of New Ulm, Minnesota that is located a little over an hour and half south of St. Cloud, and take a TOUR. But get there early they can only accommodate up to 30 people per tour and it's a first-come, first-served basis.

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.

10 Commandments of Attending a Minnesota BBQ