Minnesota Brewery Truck Proves Company Has a Good Sense of Humor
Craft beers continue to grow in popularity across the country. It seems that there's a new brewery every other day and another flavor to try. For that reason it's important for any brewery to stay relevant and stay top of mind. Looks like one longtime Minnesota Brewery is helping to stay memorable by using a bit of humor on their delivery trucks.
Could not help but laugh when I came across this photo shared by reddit user jjnefx
As they say it really does look like
Best "in case of accident" instructions ever
Well played Schell's, well played. But to see them be this "crafty" isn't a surprise. This Minnesota brewery has been in the brewing game since 1860.
To bring you up to speed on how long they've also been doing craft beers, much longer than most, as a matter of fact according to their story at Schellsbrewery.com
Schell's was the first brewery in Minnesota to start producing craft beers. A few were created in the 80s, but most followed in the 90s. The craft beer phase had officially started and Schell's was at the forefront with the German craft lagers.
You've probably enjoyed one of their craft lagers a time or two, maybe even a few. Popular lagers you can find that fit the different seasons include Snowstorm, Bock, Lake Escape and Oktoberfest. But that's just a small sample of what this well known Minnesota Brewery has to choose from.
One of the best ways to truly experience and understand where the company gets the wit, like shared above, is to visit them in their home town of New Ulm, Minnesota that is located a little over an hour and half south of St. Cloud, and take a TOUR. But get there early they can only accommodate up to 30 people per tour and it's a first-come, first-served basis.
