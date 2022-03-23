MN Breweries Call for Changes to Stifling, Outdated Liquor Laws

On Tuesday, March 22 members of Minnesota's Craft Brewer's Guild rallied against legislation with demands for change to the state's outdated liquor laws that prevent them from selling their own products.

For the second year in a row, independent craft breweries around Minnesota rallied for a Day of Action. Under current liquor laws, Minnesota craft breweries are only allowed to sell their beer to-go in 32oz and 64oz containers (known as crowlers and growlers, respectively); breweries are not allowed to sell their beer in the taproom in the more convenient and consumable 12oz and 16oz cans. Under current liquor laws, Minnesota breweries are also restricted from selling beer off-sale if they produce more than 20,000 barrels annually. Minnesota is the only state in the entire country with these restrictions.

On Tuesday, March 22 breweries within Minnesota's Craft Brewer's Guild took a stand for common-sense changes to the state's liquor laws. Top priorities include:

Allowing breweries and brewpubs to sell beer-to-go in standard-sized cans

Raising the growler cap

Allowing brewpubs to self distribute

Protecting the existing rights of breweries and brewpubs

"Have you ever bought a 4 or 6-pack of cans from a brewery in a neighboring state and wondered why you can’t do that here?" Utepils Brewing Co. in Minneapolis asked on Instagram. "We do too. We’re not looking for a handout, just the chance to compete."

"As fans of craft beer, you know that Minnesota has some of the least friendly liquor laws for breweries in the country," wrote Big Axe Brewing in Nisswa on Instagram. "Today, we’re asking for your help to make sure that all of MN’s legislators know it, too."

The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild and participating breweries encourage Minnesotans to contact their state senator and representative asking for new legislation that ends the current stifling liquor laws.

"Last year, our Online Days of Action resulted in thousands of emails sent to legislators and multiple new legislators signing on to our bill," writes the Guild. "The most important thing is for legislators to hear from YOU!"

An online form and pre-filled message is available at the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild's website here.

