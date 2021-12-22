ICU/Critical Care COVID-19 numbers remain high this week at St. Cloud Hospital and within CentraCare. That according to CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris. He joined me on WJON again this week. He says they have 44 positive COVID-19 patients at St. Cloud Hospital in their ICU/Critical Care unit with 41 of those on ventilators. Last week St. Cloud Hospital had 42 COVID patients in the ICU/Critical Care unit.

The total number of COVID-19 patients at St. Cloud Hospital is coming down a bit. Dr. Morris says they have around 100 COVID-19 patients at St. Cloud Hospital with around 120 within CentraCare. Last week's numbers saw 110 at St. Cloud Hospital with 133 within CentraCare. Morris says the positivity rate in the community is going down and total hospitalized COVID patients is going down. He says this is good news and is hopeful that this could be a sign of things to come.

Dr. Morris says they continue to vaccinate people for COVID-19. He says most of those coming in for vaccinations are getting boosters. Morris says boosters have proven to better protect people from severe COVID-19 symptoms and from getting the virus. He says break through cases do happen but those fully vaccinated and boosted are less likely to need to be hospitalized. Dr. Morris says being fully vaccinated and boosted gives people the best protection against the new Omicron COVID-19 variant.

If you'd like information about a vaccine or booster contact CentraCare or call 320-200-3200. If you'd like to listen to my 2-part conversation with Dr. Morris it is available below.