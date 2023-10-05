Community Meeting Scheduled for Sartell’s Riverview HVAC Upgrades

SARTELL (WJON News) -- There will be a meeting to update the Sartell community on a school renovation project next week.

In follow up to a story WJON first told you about a month ago, The Sartell-St. Stephen School district is holding a Community Listening Session for people to learn more about the need to replace the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system at Riverview Intermediate School, and the potential tax implications.

The meeting will take place at Riverview on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

The HVAC system for Riverview is the original system from 1969, and 54 years old.

Interim School Superintendent, Tom Lee, says another component of the replacement is the electrical...

But we'll also have to increase the electrical capacity at Riverview because the electrical needs of 1969 were dramatically less than the electrical needs of 2025.

The school board will vote on the bond for the $19.6 million improvement at their October 23rd meeting and wants to hear from parents and community members before the vote.

Lee says if the board does not approve the bond, it could be another year before a new vote would take place, and the costs will only go up.

