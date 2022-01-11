Sartell-St. Stephen Schools Name Interim High School Principal

SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen school district has named an interim high school principal.

The district announced Tim Wege will take over as principal for the remainder of the school year. His first day is next Tuesday.

Wege previously served as the Albany High School principal for 19 years before retiring last year. Wege was named the 2013 High School Principal of the Year from the Central Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals.

The district is conducting a formal search for a permanent high school principal.

Wege replaces Sascha Hansen who resigned earlier this month.