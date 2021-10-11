School Cafeterias Celebrate National School Lunch Week

SARTELL -- School cafeterias across the country are celebrating National School Lunch week.

The week highlights the importance of a healthy school lunch in a child’s life and the impact it has inside and outside of the classroom.

Shelby Tanner is the Director of Food Services in the Sartell-St. Stephen school district. She says to celebrate the week, they are highlighting some of the students favorite menu items.

To name a few are the Mandarin orange chicken, Italian Dunkers, Santa Fe combo. I think the students are excited to see those menu items back as we didn't really have them last year due to COVID.

Tanner says they also have some locally grown apples available from Collegeville Orchards.

Tanner says while they are excited to see an increase in students participating in school lunches this year, they have been dealing with some supply shortages.

It makes it challenging to put out menus a month in advance like we used to because we never really know when we are going to be shorted. There are many types of shortages such as food items, packaging items and our disposable items that we need.

Tanner says along with supply shortages, they are also overcoming some staffing shortages.

She says they have some current openings in the high school, middle school and at Riverview Intermediate School. They are also hiring substitutes as well.