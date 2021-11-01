Comedian Will Keynote Leaders Prayer Breakfast

WAITE PARK -- A comedian is this year's headliner at the Leaders Prayer Breakfast.

The event is coming up on Thursday, November 18th with the morning breakfast at 6:30 a.m. along with an evening program at 5:30 p.m. Both events are at the Park Event Center in Waite Park.

Spokesman Matt Foster says, in light of the struggles over the past two years a comedian seemed like the right way to go for a speaker.

So Michael Junior is a great comedian. He's a faith-based comedian, very clean. We just wanted people to come together again and laugh. Michael's got a movie on Netflix called "Selfie Dad", so he's a pretty big name in the comedian circles.

The Leaders Prayer Breakfast began in 1978.