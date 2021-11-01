Gas Prices Continue to Rise in Minnesota, Nationally

UNDATED -- Minnesota gas prices have risen 0.6 cents in the past week averaging $3.15 a gallon. GasBuddy says that's 10.7 cents higher than a month ago and $1.22 higher than a year ago.

The national average has also gone up 0.6 cents in the last week, averaging $3.38.

GasBuddy says the jump in gas prices that started nearly a month ago is finally running out of steam for the time being, as oil prices have stabilized. For most motorists, gas prices are likely to greatly slow their recent ascent, as we could even see some small declines in the week ahead. OPEC is planning to meet next week, and while it doesn't seem likely there will be any boost in oil output, the meeting and comments could drive the market up or down. The odds remain high that gas prices will remain near today's prices going into the holidays.

